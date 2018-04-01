Former Polish President Calls on Europe to Follow Example of Sharjah in Government Communication at IGCF — Nigeria Today

Former Polish President Calls on Europe to Follow Example of Sharjah in Government Communication at IGCF
The 7th International Government Communication Forum (IGCF), organised by the International Government Communication Centre of Sharjah Government Media Bureau, opened its second day at Expo Centre Sharjah with speeches by the guest of honour Lech Wałęsa, former President of Poland, and HE Tariq Saeed Allay, Director of Sharjah Government Media Bureau. The opening session was moderated […]
The post Former Polish President Calls on Europe to Follow Example of Sharjah in Government Communication at IGCF appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
