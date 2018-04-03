Former Politician Found Dead In His House in Abuja — Nigeria Today

Former Politician Found Dead In His House in Abuja
Former House of Representatives member, Honourable Independence Ogunewe from Imo state is reportedly dead few hours ago in his home in Abuja. Ogunewe who was a member of the PDP, represented Ahiazu/Ezinihitte Federal Constituency, Imo State. Honourable Ogunewe was a 2-time member of the 6th Assembly on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, […]
The post Former Politician Found Dead In His House in Abuja appeared first on Timeofgist.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!