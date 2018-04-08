 Former Rapper 2Shotz Reveals Why He Dumped Music for Photography — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Former Rapper 2Shotz Reveals Why He Dumped Music for Photography

Posted on Apr 8, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

If you listened to Nigerian rap music in the early to late 2000s, you’ll surely have heard some absolutely amazing tracks from William Iroha better known as 2Shotz Songs such as Delicious, Odeshi, Carry am go were the go to songs of many music lovers in the country. 2Shotz’s lovely blend of straight rap and […]

The post Former Rapper 2Shotz Reveals Why He Dumped Music for Photography appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.