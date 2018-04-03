Former Reps member, Independence Ogunewe is dead — Nigeria Today

Former Reps member, Independence Ogunewe is dead
A two-time member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Independence Chiedoziem Ogunewe from Imo State is reportedly dead. Ogunewe, who was a member of the PDP, represented Ahiazu/Ezinihitte Federal Constituency and spent two terms between 2003 and 2011. He was reportedly found dead in his Abuja home on Tuesday evening. The cause of the former […]
