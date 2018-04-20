Former SA President Jacob Zuma, set to take wife number seven — Nigeria Today

Former SA President Jacob Zuma, set to take wife number seven

The beautiful lady, identified as Nonkanyiso Conco confirmed to the Times Live that she and Zuma are getting married.

A 24-year-old woman is set to become 76-year-old South African former President Jacob Zuma’s seventh wife.

Yes‚ we are getting married‚ but that is all I can say. I need to consult before I give any interviews‚” she said.

News24 reports that the woman gave birth to a baby last week at the Busamed Hillcrest Private Hospital last Thursday – Zuma’s birthday.

Conco is a director of the Pietermaritzburg-based Nomkhubulwane Culture and Youth Development Organisation‚ aimed at protecting the cultural practices of Zulu maidens.

Conco reportedly resides in the plush Ballito Estate Hilltop‚ home to some of the city’s most well-heeled residents. She would be Zuma’s youngest bride‚ at 52 years his junior.

Zuma‚ who has always been a proponent of polygamy‚ is currently married to Gertrude Sizakele Khumalo‚ Thobeka Madiba-Zuma and Bongi Ngema-Zuma. He is divorced from Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and separated from Nompumelelo MaNtuli Zuma.

In total, Zuma has fathered 22 known children from at least 11 women.

Three independent sources confirmed to News24 that Zuma came to visit his baby under strict security on Thursday night.

“They had to clear the maternity ward for other patients. Hospital staff made it clear that this was strictly confidential,” a source with direct knowledge of the birth told News24.

Ray Zuma, who is related to the former president, confirmed to News24 that Zuma was going to wed a woman named Nonkanyiso Chonco.

When asked if Chonco was the same woman who had given birth to a baby earlier this month, Ray Zuma responded by saying: “So?”

“I can’t see why you are interested. When he was still the president, you [the media] were terrorising him, and now you are all of a sudden interested in him.”

When asked about the details of the wedding, he said he was not privy to the details.

“No date has been set yet. Both families must come together to decide on the date. We are still in the pre-nuptial phases of the process.”

When News24 visited the hospital earlier in the week, an employee confirmed that Zuma had visited the facility.

“Yes he was here last week. I saw him with his security. I do not know why he came through.”

But other sources confirmed the baby was Zuma’s. Hospital staff were briefed to keep it a closely guarded secret and only told “this is JZ’s child” and a “VIP delivery”.

Hillcrest Private Hospital management declined to comment saying they would not divulge details of any patient.

