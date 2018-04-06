Former South Korean President Park Geun-hye sentenced to 24 years imprisonment — Nigeria Today

Former South Korean President Park Geun-hye sentenced to 24 years imprisonment

Park Geun-hye, a former President of South Korea, was on Friday sentenced to 24 years in prison after being found guilty of abuse of power and coercion. In a verdict that was broadcast live, Ms Geun-hye was also fined 18 billion Korean won for her corrupt practices. The money is about 17 million in U.S. […]

