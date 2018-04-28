Former Trump’s tower in Azerbaijan guts fire — Nigeria Today

Former Trump’s tower in Azerbaijan guts fire

A fire broke out on Saturday in a high-rise that until recently had been a Trump-branded property in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan.

The incident injured at least four people.

Footage on social media showed flames shooting out of the windows and smoke billowing from the 33-floor building, which is still under construction.

The New Yorker magazine labeled the tower “Donald Trump’s Worst Deal”

The blaze, which broke out on the top floor of the building, burned down through about 20 stories before fire fighters extinguished the flames by mid afternoon, the news agency Interfax reported.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear. Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations did not release further information.

The building was the second property linked to President Trump to catch fire this month, after a blaze broke out on the 50th floor of Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue in New York, killing an art collector. That building was built in the 1980s, before sprinklers were required in new residential towers in New York City.

