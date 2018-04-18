Former U.S. First Lady Barbara Bush dies at 92 — Nigeria Today

Former U.S. First Lady Barbara Bush dies at 92
Former U.S. First Lady Barbara Bush has died on Tuesday evening at the age of 92, after a series of recent hospitalisation, Spokesman for the family, Jim McGrath, said.
