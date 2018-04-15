Formula 1 streaming service will launch at the 2018 Spanish Grand Prix — Nigeria Today

Formula 1 streaming service will launch at the 2018 Spanish Grand Prix
The Formula 1 racing series is getting its own streaming video service, which will launch in May in time for the 2018 Spanish Grand Prix. Subscribers will have access via desktop and mobile.
The post Formula 1 streaming service will launch at the 2018 Spanish Grand Prix appeared first on Digital Trends.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!