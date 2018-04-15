Fort Knox to recreate picture of past - Elizabethtown News Enterprise — Nigeria Today

Fort Knox to recreate picture of past – Elizabethtown News Enterprise
CNN
Fort Knox to recreate picture of past
Elizabethtown News Enterprise
As part of celebrating its centennial, Fort Knox will recreate a picture from its past. Similiar to its establishment in 1918, Fort Knox will be celebrate its centennial with a photograph of the human formation of the words, “FORT KNOX.” Thousands of …
