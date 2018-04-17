‘Fortnite’ collides with ‘PUBG’ in this amazing live-action short — Nigeria Today

‘Fortnite’ collides with ‘PUBG’ in this amazing live-action short

YouTuber Nukazooka mashed Fortnite with PUBG to create a live-action short that both celebrates and pokes good-natured fun at both of the popular games. It’s a remarkably well-made short with great animations and superb editing.

The post ‘Fortnite’ collides with ‘PUBG’ in this amazing live-action short appeared first on Digital Trends.

