Forum Of Igala Journalists Elects New Exco — Nigeria Today

Forum Of Igala Journalists Elects New Exco

The Forum of Igala Journalists (FORIJA), a body of Igala practicing journalists in Nigeria has elected new exco to run their affairs for a 2-year tenure. In a keenly contested election, Augustine Aminu, the Online Editor of Authority emerged president of the organisation, while Mr Sunny Idachaba, the Features Editor, Blue Print emerged Vice President. […]

The post Forum Of Igala Journalists Elects New Exco appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

