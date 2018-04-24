Foundation Host Stakeholders Meeting On Cancer Assessment In Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Foundation Host Stakeholders Meeting On Cancer Assessment In Nigeria
Wellbeing Foundation Africa, yesterday in Abuja, hosted a stakeholders’ meeting to review the Rapid Assessment of the Prevention and Control of Cancer in Nigeria report, a collaborative study undertaken by the Wellbeing Foundation Africa, with support from Amref Health Africa. H.E Mrs Toyin Ojora Saraki welcomed various stakeholders operating within the health sector, which included […]
