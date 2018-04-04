 Prosecutor remanded for aiding suspects' escape - The Punch — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Prosecutor remanded for aiding suspects’ escape – The Punch

Posted on Apr 4, 2018 in World | 0 comments


Independent Newspapers Limited

Prosecutor remanded for aiding suspects' escape
The Punch
The Osun State Police Command on Wednesday arraigned a police prosecutor, Sergeant Sunday Ajayi, before an Osogbo Magistrate's Court for allegedly aiding the escape of two suspects standing trial for stealing and malicious damage. The sergeant was
Keyboard Player Remanded For Allegedly Defiling 10-Year-Old Church MemberNigerian Observer
Court Remands Police Officer For Aiding Suspects' EscapeIndependent Newspapers Limited
Policeman And Military Officer Remanded For RobberyPeace FM Online
Chronicle –Malta Independent Online –Fiji Times –Politics Nigeria
all 10 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.