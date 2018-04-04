Prosecutor remanded for aiding suspects' escape - The Punch — Nigeria Today

Prosecutor remanded for aiding suspects’ escape – The Punch
|
Independent Newspapers Limited
|
Prosecutor remanded for aiding suspects' escape
The Punch
The Osun State Police Command on Wednesday arraigned a police prosecutor, Sergeant Sunday Ajayi, before an Osogbo Magistrate's Court for allegedly aiding the escape of two suspects standing trial for stealing and malicious damage. The sergeant was …
Keyboard Player Remanded For Allegedly Defiling 10-Year-Old Church Member
Court Remands Police Officer For Aiding Suspects' Escape
Policeman And Military Officer Remanded For Robbery
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!