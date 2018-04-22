 Four killed‚ 11 injured in Northern Cape taxi accident - Times LIVE — Nigeria Today
Four killed‚ 11 injured in Northern Cape taxi accident – Times LIVE

Four killed‚ 11 injured in Northern Cape taxi accident
Four people were killed and 11 others injured when a taxi rolled on the N14 about 10 kilometres outside Kathu in the Northern Cape on Saturday. ER24 spokesperson Annine Siddall said paramedics had arrived on the scene at about 5.30 pm to find that
