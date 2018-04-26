Four Mass Graves Have Been Discovered in Rwanda, 24 Years After the Genocide - TIME — Nigeria Today

Four Mass Graves Have Been Discovered in Rwanda, 24 Years After the Genocide – TIME
|
TIME
|
Four Mass Graves Have Been Discovered in Rwanda, 24 Years After the Genocide
TIME
Four mass graves believed to date back to the 1994 genocide in Rwanda have been discovered in the east African country, the BBC reports. More than 200 bodies have been disinterred from the sites, which were found in the the Gasabo district near the …
