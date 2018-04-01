Four Men Arrested After Police Respond To Shots Fired - SFGate — Nigeria Today

Four Men Arrested After Police Respond To Shots Fired – SFGate
|
KPUG 1170
|
Four Men Arrested After Police Respond To Shots Fired
SFGate
DALY CITY (BCN). Four people were arrested after police responded to reports of gunshots in Daly City early this morning. Police reported to the 500 block of Gellert Boulevard after witnesses said gunshots were fired into a house. When officers arrived …
Girl, 3, shot dead and two other children 'grazed by glass' as Miami police arrest suspect after manhunt
Crowd cleared out, one arrested, at over-packed Santana hall in Brockton
Traffic Stop in Georgetown Leads to Drug Arrest
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!