Four Police In South Africa On Trial For Alleged Killing And Harming Of Nigerians — Nigeria Today

 Four Police In South Africa On Trial For Alleged Killing And Harming Of Nigerians
Four Police In South Africa On Trial For Alleged Killing And Harming Of Nigerians

Posted on Apr 23, 2018 in News, South Africa | 0 comments

Four policemen in South Africa are facing charges for the alleged killing and maltreament of Nigerians in their country. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Diaspora Affairs, revealed on Monday via a message she posted on her verified Twitter handle, @abikedabiri. She was replying to tweets about violence targeted at Nigerians […]

