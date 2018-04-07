 France 8 Nigeria 0: What happened to the Super Falcons? — Nigeria Today
France 8 Nigeria 0: What happened to the Super Falcons?

The Super Falcons of Nigeria were hammered 8-0 by France senior women’s national team in an international friendly game played inside the MMArena in Le Mans, France on Friday.

France’s forward Valerie Gauvin (2L) vies with Nigeria’s defender Faith Ikidi Michael (L) and scores a goal against Nigeria’s goalkeeper Chiamaka C Nnadozie (R) during the friendly football match between France and Nigeria at The MMArena Stadium in Le Mans, northwestern France on April 6, 2018.
