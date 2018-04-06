 France Batter Super Falcons 8-0 In Friendly! - Complete Sports Nigeria — Nigeria Today
France Batter Super Falcons 8-0 In Friendly! – Complete Sports Nigeria

Posted on Apr 6, 2018 in Sports


France Batter Super Falcons 8-0 In Friendly!
The Super Falcons of Nigeria were hammered 8-0 by France senior women's national team in an international friendly game played inside the MMArena in Le Mans, France on Friday.
