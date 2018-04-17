France builds WhatsApp rival due to surveillance risk — Nigeria Today

France builds WhatsApp rival due to surveillance risk

The French government is building its own encrypted messenger service to ease fears that foreign entities can spy on private conversations between top officials, the digital ministry said on Monday. None of the world’s major encrypted messaging apps, including Facebook’s (FB.O) WhatsApp and Telegram, a favorite of President Emmanuel Macron, are based in France, raising […]

