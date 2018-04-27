France Is Cutting the Tax Rate for Retail Crypto Traders — Nigeria Today

France Is Cutting the Tax Rate for Retail Crypto Traders
France is about to offer relief to amateur cryptocurrency investors, after a ruling by the country’s Council of State.
