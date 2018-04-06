France vs Nigeria friendly: Super Falcons vow to put up a fight — Nigeria Today

France vs Nigeria friendly: Super Falcons vow to put up a fight

Super Falcons players are determined to avoid defeat, as they play against their French counterparts this evening in Le Mans.

An interesting game is at hand, with Nigeria parading a mix of veterans and upcoming stars, while France, who finished in fourth place at the FIFA World Cup finals in Germany seven years ago, also boast a number of new prospects.

The Falcons are in Le Mans without top star Asisat Oshoala, but foreign-based professionals like Desire Oparanozie and Francisca Ordega are available for this high-profile encounter. “We are Super Falcons of Nigeria. We will show our own class against France,” defender Glory Ogbonna maintained. “We have the quality and want a good result to improve our FIFA Rankings.

“There is no fear. We will go there to give our best.

“We need all the support and we promise to make Nigeria proud.”

This will be coach Thomas Dennerby first official game in charge of the Falcons.

While Skipper Rita Chikwelu, Josephine Chukwunonye, Faith Ikidi, Ugo Njoku, Osinachi Ohale, Ngozi Okobi, Francis Ordega and Desire Oparanozie have been everywhere and seen it all, goalkeepers Onyinyechukwu Okeke and Chiamaka Nnadozie, as well as Glory Ogbonna and Anam Imo are starry –eyed and looking to notch senior caps.

