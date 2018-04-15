France's Macron and UK's May face fierce backlash over Syria air strikes - FRANCE 24 — Nigeria Today

France’s Macron and UK’s May face fierce backlash over Syria air strikes – FRANCE 24
|
FRANCE 24
|
France's Macron and UK's May face fierce backlash over Syria air strikes
FRANCE 24
France and the UK – Europe's two biggest military powers – took a gamble in lining up behind US President Donald Trump to bombard Syria. Now they need to make sure it doesn't backfire. Critics swiftly accused France and Britain of playing loyal …
