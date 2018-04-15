 France's Macron and UK's May face fierce backlash over Syria air strikes - FRANCE 24 — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

France’s Macron and UK’s May face fierce backlash over Syria air strikes – FRANCE 24

Posted on Apr 15, 2018 in World | 0 comments


FRANCE 24

France's Macron and UK's May face fierce backlash over Syria air strikes
FRANCE 24
France and the UK – Europe's two biggest military powers – took a gamble in lining up behind US President Donald Trump to bombard Syria. Now they need to make sure it doesn't backfire. Critics swiftly accused France and Britain of playing loyal
Syrian missile strikes Macron's most significant military actionIrish Times
Queen's 'heart of gold' stolen from French museumTelegraph.co.uk
Anadolu Agency: France warns of more strikes in SyriaFocus News
Columbia Missourian –Reuters –Washington Post –Premium Times
all 141 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.