Free bouquet upgrade on StarTimes till April 30 — Nigeria Today

Free bouquet upgrade on StarTimes till April 30

When you pay for one month subscription on any bouquet, you immediately get access to watch a higher bouquet for 2 weeks free. When you pay N900 for one month on Nova, you get to enjoy ALL Basic bouquet channels. Subscribers who pay N1,300 for one month on the Basic will be upgraded to watch […]

