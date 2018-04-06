Free screenings next week for World Health Day - Cayman Compass — Nigeria Today

Free screenings next week for World Health Day – Cayman Compass
|
The Punch
|
Free screenings next week for World Health Day
Cayman Compass
The Cayman Islands Public Health Department will be offering free screenings for diabetes and hypertension to mark World Health Day. The screenings will be held in all district health centers on Grand Cayman, including the general practice clinic at …
WHO recounts successes, challenges at 70
WHO at 70 – working for better health for everyone, everywhere
World Health Day: 5 Pillars Of A Healthy Diet To Follow
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!