Freedom Day? For Women And Girls In SA, Not So Much - HuffPost South Africa — Nigeria Today

Freedom Day? For Women And Girls In SA, Not So Much
HuffPost South Africa
Freedom Day? For Women And Girls In SA, Not So Much
As we reflect on Freedom day, the message contained in Letta Mbuli's song "Not Yet Uhuru" remains true. A lot still needs to be done for women and girls to experience the true meaning of freedom. Every year, on April 27, South Africa commemorates …
