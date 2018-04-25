Freedom of Leah Sharibu: CAN declares peaceful protest, prayers — Nigeria Today

Freedom of Leah Sharibu: CAN declares peaceful protest, prayers

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has declared intention to embark on peaceful protest and prayers against unending killings and freedom of Leah Sharibu and Chibok schools girls on Sunday, April 29. CAN made the declaration in a statement following the killing of two Catholic priests; Rev.Fr Joseph Gor, Rev.Fr Felix Tyolaha and 17 worshippers […]

The post Freedom of Leah Sharibu: CAN declares peaceful protest, prayers appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

