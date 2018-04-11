 French giant Total helped Congo Brazzaville skirt IMF rules: report - News24 — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

French giant Total helped Congo Brazzaville skirt IMF rules: report – News24

Posted on Apr 11, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


News24

French giant Total helped Congo Brazzaville skirt IMF rules: report
News24
The Congolese government skirted requirements of the International Monetary Fund in 2003 through a financial fiddle created by French oil giant Total, the French daily Le Monde reported on Tuesday. Total denied the report, saying in a statement that it
IMF Executive Board Discusses the Role of SDREIN News (press release)
IMF optimistic on growth, warns against trade protectionismThe Daily Star
Jamaica should avoid going back to the IMF- ClarkeJamaica Gleaner
Kasmir Monitor
all 7 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.