French press review 27 April 2018 - RFI — Nigeria Today

French press review 27 April 2018 – RFI
|
RFI
|
French press review 27 April 2018
RFI
We havenumerous reactions to an explosive report about the situation in the French high-immigration suburbs ordered by President Emmanuel Macron. Le Parisien reports that the 60-page plan authored by former centrist minister Jean-Louis Borloo calls for …
French suburbs battle plan promises 'blast' effect
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!