French tourist dies in Kanungu - NTV Uganda — Nigeria Today

French tourist dies in Kanungu
NTV Uganda
French tourist dies in Kanungu
NTV Uganda
Police in Kanungu have started investigating circumstances under which a 64-year-old French national died while on his way from a gorilla tracking expedition. Tutin Jean Piere, who also works with France Embassy in Kenya died on Saturday at Kanyambeho …
Police probes death of French tourist in Kanungu
