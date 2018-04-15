 French tourist dies in Kanungu - NTV Uganda — Nigeria Today
French tourist dies in Kanungu – NTV Uganda

Posted on Apr 15, 2018


French tourist dies in Kanungu
Police in Kanungu have started investigating circumstances under which a 64-year-old French national died while on his way from a gorilla tracking expedition. Tutin Jean Piere, who also works with France Embassy in Kenya died on Saturday at Kanyambeho
Police probes death of French tourist in KanunguKFM

