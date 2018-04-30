French tycoon Vincent Bollore hits back on graft claims - Business Day — Nigeria Today

French tycoon Vincent Bollore hits back on graft claims – Business Day
|
Business Day
|
French tycoon Vincent Bollore hits back on graft claims
Business Day
Paris — An investigation into French tycoon Vincent Bollore over suspected corruption in Africa is a rare exception among corporate titans doing business south of the Sahara. Bollore — charged last week in connection with contracts to operate ports …
Long battle to stop firms bribing Africa for contracts
