Fresh call to end child marriages - NewsDay — Nigeria Today

Fresh call to end child marriages
Simuka Africa Youth Association chairperson Edwin Karangura has called on Zimbabwean youths to come on board and help to resist the scourge of poverty-induced child marriages. By Tinotenda Munyukwi. Karangura was speaking in the capital at the weekend …
Be alert about child marriages on Akshay Tritiya: WCD to states
