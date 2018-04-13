From Hero To Zero: Man Knocked Out With A Single Punch While Trying To Defend A Fighting Lady - Photos/Video — Nigeria Today

From Hero To Zero: Man Knocked Out With A Single Punch While Trying To Defend A Fighting Lady – Photos/Video
This is really hilarious. Men go dey buy job wey dey no call them ooo. This is very funny. A video footage trending online shows how a man was knocked out with a single punch while trying to defend a lady who was fighting with another guy. The man tried to attack and beat a young man who was fighting with a lady in public.
Onlookers tried to stop the fight between the young man and the lady as they held each other before the man decided to step in and fight for her. The young man gave him a single punch which threw the man off balance as he collapsed and had difficulty in getting up.
Photo/Video
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Exlink Lodge - Nigeria Entertainment, Politics & Celebrity News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!