FromHouse2Home: Check Out Jumia’s Juicy Deals on all Household Items from April 23rd to 29th — Nigeria Today

#FromHouse2Home: Check Out Jumia’s Juicy Deals on all Household Items from April 23rd to 29th

With prices brought to the barest minimum at a discounted rate of up to 45%, Jumia.com.ng is bringing its shoppers the opportunity to turn their house into a home starting on April 23rd, 2018 till the 29th of April. The must-avail sales is a week-long event on jumia.com.ng where customers can shop for their premium items-furniture, […]

The post #FromHouse2Home: Check Out Jumia’s Juicy Deals on all Household Items from April 23rd to 29th appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

