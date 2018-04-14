FRSC: National Identification Number To Be Included In Drivers’ Licence Requirement — Nigeria Today

FRSC: National Identification Number To Be Included In Drivers’ Licence Requirement

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has revealed that it would soon begin to include the National Identification Number (NIN) in the biometric data capturing process of getting a drivers’ licence.

The proposal was made by the Director General of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Aliyu Aziz, while speaking on the subject with the FRSC on Friday during a visit to the corps headquarters.

A statement issued by the Corps public education officer, Bisi Kazeem, quoted Aliyu as advocating for the corps to make it mandatory for all applicants of the National Drivers Licence (NDL) to produce their national identification number at the point of registration.

Speaking during the visit, the director general applauded the management of the Corps for its efforts in creating a central database for all applicants noting that the system operated by the Corps is in consonance with what is obtainable in advanced countries like the United States.

TheCable reports that he said this will go a long way in exterminating duplication of responsibility and enhance security especially in the area of information sharing.

Also speaking, Boboye Oyeyemi, the Corps Marshal, lauded NIMC for digitalizing the entire process of getting the national identity card and expressed appreciation over the request presented by the commission.

He said FRSC will ensure that henceforth, applicants of the NDL produce their NIN at registration points.

Oyeyemi stated that biometric capturing processes of the various agencies in the country need to be given a uniform standard so as to align with global best practices.

