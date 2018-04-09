FRSC records 42 deaths from 27 road mishaps in Osun — Nigeria Today

FRSC records 42 deaths from 27 road mishaps in Osun

The Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC says 42 lives were lost in 27 road accidents that occurred in Osun State in March.

The FRSC Sector Commander in the state, Mr Anthony Oko, made this known in Osogbo on Monday.

Oko said that the accidents, which were recorded in different locations in the state, involved 198 persons, out of which 101 victims sustained various degrees of injuries, while others were unhurt.

He said that most of the accidents were due to speeding, poor condition of the roads and sometimes failure by motorists to comply with road traffic rules and regulations.

The official, who blamed the accidents on human errors, recklessness and impatience on the part of drivers, advised motorists to always operate within the road safety guidelines while driving.

Oko said, however, that the commission issued 1,273 driver’s license to motorists in the month under review, while 173 traffic offenders were educated after they were apprehended.

He warned that the commission continues to apprehend drivers without valid drivers’ licence.

According to him, FRSC personnel had been directed to work round-the-clock to apprehend and prosecute traffic offenders to prevent unnecessary loss of lives and property on the roads.

