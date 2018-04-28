FRSC seeks collaboration on how to end road crashes — Nigeria Today

FRSC seeks collaboration on how to end road crashes

The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) has called for the collaboration of universities in the country to curb road accidents. Mrs Stella Uchegbu, FRSC Sector Commander in Ebonyi, made the call on Saturday at the Alex-Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu Alike Ikwo (AE—FUNAI), during an interactive session with the university community. Uchegbu said that universities as citadels of learning have great roles to play in educating and enlightening the populace to obey traffic rules and regulations.

