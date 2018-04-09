 FRSC tackles inappropriate parking of articulated vehicles in Tafa — Nigeria Today
FRSC tackles inappropriate parking of articulated vehicles in Tafa

Posted on Apr 9, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has deployed a special unit to Tafa in Gurara Local Government Area to check inappropriate parking of articulated vehicles on the Abuja-Kaduna highway. The FRSC Sector Commander in Niger, Mr Yusuf Garba, made this known in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Monday. He said the measure was necessary to curtail the recurring traffic accidents on the highway, mostly due to inappropriate parking and breakdown of such vehicles.

