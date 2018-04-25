 Fuel: FG to boost local production with Modular refineries — Osinbajo — Nigeria Today
Fuel: FG to boost local production with Modular refineries — Osinbajo

Posted on Apr 25, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Federal Government on Wednesday reiterated its commitment to establishing modular refineries in the country to boost local production of petroleum products. Mr Edobor Iyamu, the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the Vice President on Niger Delta, gave the assurance during a facility inspection of OPAC Refinery in Kwale, Ndokwa East Local Government of Delta. […]

The post Fuel: FG to boost local production with Modular refineries — Osinbajo appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

