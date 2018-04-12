Fujifilm brings 120 fps video to X-T2, introduces longest lens yet for GFX — Nigeria Today

Fujifilm brings 120 fps video to X-T2, introduces longest lens yet for GFX

Fujifilm made a slew of announcements on April 12, including a new lens and teleconverter for the GFX and firmware updates for five of its cameras. The nearly 2-year-old X-T2 received the most love, gaining 120 fps video and internal F-Log.

The post Fujifilm brings 120 fps video to X-T2, introduces longest lens yet for GFX appeared first on Digital Trends.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

