Future self-driving BMWs will have 3D vision with Magna’s solid-state lidar — Nigeria Today

Future self-driving BMWs will have 3D vision with Magna’s solid-state lidar
BMW Group will use Magna and Innoviz Technologies solid-state lidar in future autonomous vehicles.The Magna/Innoviz solid-state lidar allows self-driving vehicles to navigate in all weather and road conditions.
