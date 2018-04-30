 Future self-driving BMWs will have 3D vision with Magna’s solid-state lidar — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Future self-driving BMWs will have 3D vision with Magna’s solid-state lidar

Posted on Apr 30, 2018 in News, Technology | 0 comments

BMW Group will use Magna and Innoviz Technologies solid-state lidar in future autonomous vehicles.The Magna/Innoviz solid-state lidar allows self-driving vehicles to navigate in all weather and road conditions.

The post Future self-driving BMWs will have 3D vision with Magna’s solid-state lidar appeared first on Digital Trends.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.