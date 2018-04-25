G-Worldwide Entertainment unveils Two New Artists – Easy Jay & Ajura — Nigeria Today

G-Worldwide Entertainment unveils Two New Artists – Easy Jay & Ajura

G-Worldwide has just announced the latest additions to their rosters; Easy Jay and Ajura.

The records Head of Artist Management, Louiza Williams said:

We are thrilled to welcome Ajura and Easy Jay to the G-Worldwide family. They have all it takes to develop and become superstars in the African music scene, and will be game-changers in dominating and bringing African music to the world. We are extremely excited to have them as a part of the team and are eager for the journey ahead.

