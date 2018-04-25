G-Worldwide Entertainment unveils Two New Artists – Easy Jay & Ajura — Nigeria Today

G-Worldwide Entertainment unveils Two New Artists – Easy Jay & Ajura

G-Worldwide has just announced the latest additions to their rosters; Easy Jay and Ajura.

The records Head of Artist Management, Louiza Williams said:

We are thrilled to welcome Ajura and Easy Jay to the G-Worldwide family. They have all it takes to develop and become superstars in the African music scene, and will be game-changers in dominating and bringing African music to the world. We are extremely excited to have them as a part of the team and are eager for the journey ahead.

Ajura took a very unconventional route to making music as he began as a dancer. Born Daniel Alaba Ojamomi, in Ondo State, Nigeria, he is the last child of a family of 8.

His early educatiuon was in Kabe College, Ilogbo, where he picked up dancing as an art of expression. After discovering his love for music, he delved into music production, dedicating his time and scarce resources to creating art. He was later able to start earning from his craft and providing for his family.

Ajura, possessing a large heart, would later finance projects for his talented friends, paying for studio sessions and equipment. But his mother insisted on getting him more education, which he did.

He says:

I want to use my music to speak for the dumb, my lifestyle to influence the deaf and my sound to open the inner eyes (minds) of the blind.

Easy Jay watched his parents go through a divorce as a kid but that didn’t stop him from finding his path. Born Oluwashola Raymond Oyekan, in the ghetto of Mushin, Lagos State, he is the first child from a family of three.

Music came to him in middle school. At 13, he was already trying his hands at songwriting, and would use school free periods as mime sessions. All of these got him the colourful nickname ‘Sholi Akon’. He was also popular for his rare accent and scintillating vocals.

His first recording experience came in 2015, where he impressed in the studio, snagging an instant management deal with the producer, which helped him get more music recorded and developed his talent. That same year, he got into the Federal University of Technology, Akure, where he is currently in line for a degree in Project Management.

He says:

In few years, I want to Inspire a young boy somewhere in Africa or anywhere around the world watching on me on TV to say “I want to be just like Easy Jay”.

