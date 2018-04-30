Gabon Court Orders Prime Minister to Resign, Parliament Dissolved - U.S. News & World Report — Nigeria Today

Gabon Court Orders Prime Minister to Resign, Parliament Dissolved – U.S. News & World Report
Gabon Court Orders Prime Minister to Resign, Parliament Dissolved
LIBREVILLE (Reuters) – Gabon's Constitutional Court on Monday ordered the prime minister to resign and the lower house of parliament dissolved after legislative elections scheduled for the weekend were delayed. The court ruled that Prime Minister …
