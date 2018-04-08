 Gabriel Afolayan finally finds his match - New Telegraph Newspaper — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Gabriel Afolayan finally finds his match – New Telegraph Newspaper

Posted on Apr 8, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


New Telegraph Newspaper

Gabriel Afolayan finally finds his match
New Telegraph Newspaper
Nollywood fine boy, Gabriel Afolayan, has finally found his perfect match for marriage. The bearded actor, who is the younger brother to successful filmmaker, Kunle Afolayan, took his female fans by surprise when he shared his official pre-wedding

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.