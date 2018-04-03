Gabriel Afolayan is ready to “Take A Chance” | Listen to His New Single on BN — Nigeria Today

Gabriel Afolayan is ready to “Take A Chance” | Listen to His New Single on BN

Barely one month after the release of his banging single titled Amoke, Gabriel Afolayan takes it a step higher as he premieres a record titled Take A Chance. A stand out track in anticipation of his second official single of the year coming soon. Listen and Download below: Download

The post Gabriel Afolayan is ready to “Take A Chance” | Listen to His New Single on BN appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

