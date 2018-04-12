Gabriel Jesus Admits Liverpool Deserved Victory Over Manchester City — Nigeria Today

Gabriel Jesus Admits Liverpool Deserved Victory Over Manchester City

Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus has described Liverpool as “a great team” and admits that his team deserved to be eliminated at the quarter-final stage of the Champions League.

Manchester City suffered a 5-1 aggregate defeat at the hands of Liverpool this week, they have now lost three matches on the spin, having also gone down 3-2 to Manchester United in the Premier League last weekend, and Jesus fears that the gloss has been taken off his side’s achievements this term.

“It’s difficult because the last three defeats, unfortunately, overshadow what we have been doing during all season,” he told reporters. “We must keep our heads up because we weren’t knocked out playing badly.

“We were knocked out by a great team and a great club. Congratulate them again because they deserved it. Nobody likes to lose, we are disappointed especially because it’s a knockout competition.

“This is football, these things happen, we congratulate Liverpool for going through. We have no regrets and we don’t have time to regret either, in football, you don’t have time for that, as we have another great game on Saturday.”

