Ganduje reveals what Kano people will do if Buhari fails to seek reelection — Nigeria Today

Ganduje reveals what Kano people will do if Buhari fails to seek reelection

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has declared that the state will drag President Mohammadu Buhari to court if he refuses to seek for a second term in 2019. The governor made this statement during an interactive session with journalists in Abuja. “APC governors want Mr. President to continue. I am happy that it is […]

