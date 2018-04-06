Ganduje says Kano State will Sue Buhari if he doesn’t seek Reelection — Nigeria Today

Ganduje says Kano State will Sue Buhari if he doesn’t seek Reelection

Kano State Governor Umar Ganduje has said his state will sue President Muhammadu Buhari if he refuses to seek a second term in office, The Cable reports. Ganduje revealed this while speaking with journalists in Abuja on Friday. Governors with the All Progressives Congress (APC) want the president to seek reelection in 2019, he said. He added that […]

